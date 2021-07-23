Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.79. The stock had a trading volume of 162,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,440. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.