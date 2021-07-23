Lua Swap Market Capitalization Achieves $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00048157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00853525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

