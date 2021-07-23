LuaSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $133,334.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $133,334.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.99 or 0.00838359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,985,597 coins and its circulating supply is 99,826,093 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.