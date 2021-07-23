Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,425,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Lumen Technologies worth $32,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,518,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,426,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

