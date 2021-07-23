LUXCoin Market Cap Hits $784,876.07 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $784,876.07 and approximately $8,530.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,691.57 or 1.00072236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00033717 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.88 or 0.01232308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00366191 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00438656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050516 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,755,043 coins and its circulating supply is 11,747,810 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

