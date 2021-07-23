Lympo Market Token Market Capitalization Tops $11.06 Million (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $346,905.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00103311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00142245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,439.03 or 1.00167009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

