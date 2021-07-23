Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 19.89%.

NASDAQ MFNC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.63. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $207.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.