Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.0275 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,929. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.