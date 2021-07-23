Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $30.85

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.85, but opened at $31.70. Magnite shares last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 2,473 shares traded.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Magnite alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $5,730,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Magnite by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.