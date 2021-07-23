MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $171,075.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00004743 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

