MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.60

Shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and traded as low as $2.41. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 231,577 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Research analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

