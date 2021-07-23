Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,665 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.22% of Vonage worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vonage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vonage by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.37 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.