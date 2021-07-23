Man Group plc Buys 34,230 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 115.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,230 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.26% of Innospec worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

IOSP opened at $86.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.32. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $203,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,424.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.