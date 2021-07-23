Man Group plc Buys 41,015 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.20% of Franklin Electric worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $80.71 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

