Man Group plc Has $6.46 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $118,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,301. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

