Man Group plc Has $6.52 Million Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Man Group plc lowered its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 649,969 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of FuelCell Energy worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 249,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 4,237.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 499,713 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 46,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.