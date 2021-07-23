Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,719 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.84. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.