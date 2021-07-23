Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411,936 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after buying an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,042 shares of company stock worth $19,971,447 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $144.98 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

