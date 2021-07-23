Man Group plc Trims Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,022 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 12.7% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 172,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Several analysts have commented on RCI shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

