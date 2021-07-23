Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $315,372,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,037 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

