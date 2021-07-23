MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0135 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $688,635.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00101079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00139967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,466.10 or 0.99803390 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003090 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.