Maple (MPL) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Maple has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $204,116.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maple has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $5.86 or 0.00017398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00871256 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.