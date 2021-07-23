Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce sales of $13.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $13.50 million. Marchex reported sales of $25.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHX. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of MCHX opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.82. Marchex has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $4,360,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

