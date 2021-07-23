Marie Mendoza Sells 1,050 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $27,772.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $25,515.00.

KTOS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 403,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,896. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

