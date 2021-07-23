Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, July 30th. Marin Software has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 73.86% and a negative net margin of 44.49%.

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.29. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

