MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $10.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.19. 182,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

