MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.48 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $464.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.85. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

