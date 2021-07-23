Marlin (POND) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $39.07 million and $10.71 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00143390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,492.67 or 1.00067628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

