Marlin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.59 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Marlin has a total market cap of $39.88 million and $4.59 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00105101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00140160 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,622.98 or 0.99851762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars.

