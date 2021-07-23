Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.26% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,838,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAC opened at $154.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.30.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

