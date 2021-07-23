Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 85.80 ($1.12). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 81.15 ($1.06), with a volume of 1,793,453 shares.

MARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.18. The company has a market cap of £535.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

