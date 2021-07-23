Martin P. Klein Sells 2,700 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,920. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
