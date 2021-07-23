Martin P. Klein Sells 2,700 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,920. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

