Martin Thompson Sells 850 Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Martin Thompson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £12,087 ($15,791.74).

CRPR stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The company had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. James Cropper PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The company has a market capitalization of £128.99 million and a PE ratio of 84.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,257.10.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

