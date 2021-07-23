Masari (MSR) Price Reaches $0.0360 on Major Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $561,076.47 and $386.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,384.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,060.31 or 0.06361925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.89 or 0.01361404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.00369115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00137435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.07 or 0.00608537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00382991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00295787 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.