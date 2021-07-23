MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is Coe Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Coe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. MasTec comprises approximately 3.7% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of MasTec worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MasTec by 17.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 6,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,016. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $122.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.73.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

