Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,288.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,322 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.13. 41,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,896. The company has a market cap of $384.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

