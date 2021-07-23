Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 2.30% of Match Group worth $852,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,525. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

