Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.61 and last traded at $165.36. Approximately 35,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,851,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.50.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

