Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.61 and last traded at $165.36. Approximately 35,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,851,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.50.
MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.
The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.25.
In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
