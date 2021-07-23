MATH (MATH) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, MATH has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. MATH has a total market cap of $113.84 million and $415,277.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MATH coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MATH Coin Profile

MATH is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org . MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

Buying and Selling MATH

