Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stake Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.49% of Matrix Service worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,536 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Matrix Service by 401.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 468,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 374,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after buying an additional 304,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 263,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 160,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

