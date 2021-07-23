Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Gap Down to $34.38

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $32.78. Matthews International shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. Analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

