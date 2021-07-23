MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,843.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $526,510.30 and approximately $29,843.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,607.76 or 1.00066772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.01226779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00366430 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00439707 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005971 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00050387 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.