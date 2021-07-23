MAX Exchange Token Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $522,120.44 and approximately $22,045.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,428.54 or 1.00152003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00034067 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.74 or 0.01240725 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.00360737 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00434403 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006040 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00050769 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

