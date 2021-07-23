Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)’s share price dropped 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 5,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 17,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

