McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.72. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$18.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

