McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.18. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 2,433,050 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

