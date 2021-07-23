McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 54,877 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. 207,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,796,324. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11.

