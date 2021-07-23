McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $13.80 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.3% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 205,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

