McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.33. 113,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,397,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $485.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

