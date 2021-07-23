McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares during the period. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund makes up approximately 7.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 12.14% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $45,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,999,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 121,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,964. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

